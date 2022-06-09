View all newsletters
Receive our newsletter – data, insights and analysis delivered to you
  1. News
June 9, 2022

Sypris to support EW suite upgrade of US fighter aircraft programme

The aircraft with the upgraded EW suite is expected to be in service by 2040.

Sypris Electronics has been awarded a multi-year, follow-on contract from an unnamed US Department of Defense (DoD) contractor.

Under this contract, the company will develop and test various power supply modules. Sypris’ work will support the upgrade of the electronic warfare (EW) suite of an undisclosed US fighter aircraft programme.

The power supplied will be integrated into a suite that will replace the old functionality of the existing aircraft’s self-protection system.

The company is expected to commence the full-rate production work later in the year.

Other terms of the contract were not disclosed by the company.

This upgrade is expected to enhance the capabilities of the aircraft to automatically and autonomously detect, identify and locate various radio frequency threats.

The aircraft with the upgraded EW suite is expected to be in service by 2040.

Sypris Electronics vice-president and general manager Mark Kane said: “This multi-year, follow-on award advances our partnership on this mission-critical, technically-advanced upgrade programme.

“It is our honour to participate in the production of these advanced electronic systems for the war fighter.

“We are pleased to have this opportunity to expand and extend our relationship with this important customer.”

News sources have been cited as saying that the system will provide capabilities including situational awareness, a fully integrated radar warning system, geolocation and self-protection.

All the capabilities will contribute to increased effectiveness during missions and greater aircraft survivability in contested situations.

Related Companies
VPT

High-Reliability Power Conversion Products for Military and Avionics Applications

Visit Profile
Sky Power GmbH

Fuel and Gas Engines for Unmanned Aircraft

Visit Profile
AOS Technologies

High-Speed Cameras and Digital Cameras for Airborne and Military Applications

Visit Profile

NEWSLETTER Sign up Tick the boxes of the newsletters you would like to receive. The top stories of the day delivered to you every weekday. A weekly roundup of the latest news and analysis, sent every Monday. The defence industry's most comprehensive news and information delivered every month.
I consent to GlobalData UK Limited collecting my details provided via this form in accordance with the Privacy Policy
SUBSCRIBED

THANK YOU

Thank you for subscribing to Airforce Technology