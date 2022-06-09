Sypris to support EW suite upgrade of US fighter aircraft programme

Sypris Electronics has been awarded a multi-year, follow-on contract from an unnamed US Department of Defense (DoD) contractor.

Under this contract, the company will develop and test various power supply modules. Sypris’ work will support the upgrade of the electronic warfare (EW) suite of an undisclosed US fighter aircraft programme.

The power supplied will be integrated into a suite that will replace the old functionality of the existing aircraft’s self-protection system.

The company is expected to commence the full-rate production work later in the year.

Other terms of the contract were not disclosed by the company.

This upgrade is expected to enhance the capabilities of the aircraft to automatically and autonomously detect, identify and locate various radio frequency threats.

The aircraft with the upgraded EW suite is expected to be in service by 2040.

Sypris Electronics vice-president and general manager Mark Kane said: “This multi-year, follow-on award advances our partnership on this mission-critical, technically-advanced upgrade programme.

“It is our honour to participate in the production of these advanced electronic systems for the war fighter.

“We are pleased to have this opportunity to expand and extend our relationship with this important customer.”

News sources have been cited as saying that the system will provide capabilities including situational awareness, a fully integrated radar warning system, geolocation and self-protection.

All the capabilities will contribute to increased effectiveness during missions and greater aircraft survivability in contested situations.