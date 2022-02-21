Receive our newsletter – data, insights and analysis delivered to you
  1. News
February 21, 2022

Sweden and US armed forces conduct joint exercise

Swedish Armed Forces said that participation in such exercises is aligned with the country’s defence policy.

Jas 39 Gripen fighter aircraft escorting US B-52. (Archive image). Credit: Swedish Armed Forces.

The Swedish Armed Forces and the US Air Force (USAF) are conducting a joint military exercise in south Sweden.

During the exercise, Swedish JAS 39 Gripen fighter jets escorted the US B-52 Stratofortress of the Bomber Task Force into Swedish airspace. The aircraft descended to a lower altitude above Småland county with no threat to public safety.

The B-52 Stratofortress is a long-range, heavy bomber that can be used for a variety of missions.

The drill is part of a recurring exercise pattern in line with the established cooperation between the US and Sweden.

In a statement, Swedish Armed Forces said that participation in such exercises is aligned with the country’s defence policy.

It will help in improving interoperability and exercise activities in the Baltic Sea region, the statement added.

The Swedish Armed Forces Joint Operations chief lieutenant general Michael Claesson said: “This type of exercise is a vital part of Swedish defence capability. To cooperate with the US increases our capability to defend Sweden and contributes to stability and security in our region.”

In December 2021, the Swedish Defence Material Administration (FMV) contracted Saab for new equipment for the Gripen E multi-role fighter jet. The deal, supplemental to the original contract, was valued at around 153m.

Gripen E is an improved version of the Gripen C/D multi-role aircraft and will replace the Swiss Air Force’s Northrop F-5E/F Tiger fleet.

Related Companies
Oxley Group Ltd

Avionic Night Vision Lighting Systems

Visit Profile
FN HERSTAL

Helicopter and Aircraft Weapon Systems

Visit Profile
Precision Flight Controls

Advanced Flight Simulators for Military Training

Visit Profile

NEWSLETTER Sign up Tick the boxes of the newsletters you would like to receive. The top stories of the day delivered to you every weekday. A weekly roundup of the latest news and analysis, sent every Monday. The defence industry's most comprehensive news and information delivered every month.
I consent to GlobalData UK Limited collecting my details provided via this form in accordance with the Privacy Policy
SUBSCRIBED

THANK YOU