Saab’s GlobalEye is built on the Bombardier Global 6500 aircraft. Credit: Saab AB.

Saab has presented the first GlobalEye airborne early warning and control (AEW&C) aircraft ordered for the Swedish Air Force.

The aircraft, procured by the Swedish Defence Materiel Administration (FMV), will now undergo verification ahead of its first flight and eventual handover to the customer.

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FMV placed an initial order for two GlobalEye aircraft, valued at Skr7.3bn ($736.4m), in 2022, alongside an option for two additional units. A third aircraft was ordered in 2024.

Saab has not disclosed an updated delivery schedule for the platforms, although the first two units were originally expected to arrive in 2027.

Saab president and CEO Micael Johansson said: “The presentation of Sweden’s first GlobalEye marks an important milestone for both Saab and the Swedish Armed Forces.

“As the programme progresses towards delivery, GlobalEye will provide Sweden with a powerful capability for airborne surveillance and situational awareness.”

GlobalEye, which is built on the Bombardier Global 6500 aircraft, is an AEW&C system designed to monitor activity across air, land and maritime domains.

Saab said the aircraft uses active and passive sensors to detect and identify objects at long range, and to provide information to military units operating across those domains.

The Swedish order comes as GlobalEye is also being considered for a wider Nato requirement. In July, Nato said it had started formal negotiations with Saab on the potential acquisition of up to 10 GlobalEye AEW&C systems.

Separately, Saab has received a Skr1.3bn order from FMV to develop a new-generation flight-control computer for the Gripen combat aircraft. Deliveries under that programme are planned during 2030.

The flight-control computer is part of Gripen’s flight-control system, which supports aircraft manoeuvring. Saab said the new system will replace the current version and is intended to meet long-term availability, performance and security-of-supply requirements.

Saab will undertake the Gripen computer project in cooperation with FMV.