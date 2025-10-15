FMV’s extended contract with Saab covers concept studies, tech development, and a flying demonstrator project. Credit: Saab AB.

The Swedish Defence Materiel Administration (FMV) has extended its contract with Saab for the continued conceptual studies for future fighter systems.

The contract extension is valued at approximately Skr2.68bn ($280m). It is an extension of a previous deal made in March 2024.

It now includes additional work on developing new concepts for future fighter systems, known as the Concept Program Future Air Combat System (KFS), jointly conducted by FMV, Saab, and GKN Aerospace.

Under this agreement, Saab will conduct studies and develop technologies leading up to a flying demonstrator.

This prototype will serve as a testbed to demonstrate and verify the new technologies in flight.

The study and development phase is set to continue until Q3 2026, while the prototype is expected to take flight in 2027.

FMV aerospace equipment business area head Carl-Fredrik Edström said: “This extension ensures continuity in the development work and is an important part of developing and verifying technology that can form the basis for future decisions about Swedish combat aviation capabilities.”

The broader initiative, called the Combat Aviation Pathway programme, aims to prepare Sweden for its air combat needs after 2040.

This programme involving FMV, the Swedish Armed Forces, and the Swedish Defence Research Institute (FOI), includes various projects such as studies, technology development, and both ground-based and aerial prototypes.

“Given the long development cycles in the combat aviation field, it is important that we already build knowledge, test technology and prepare future paths,” Carl-Fredrik Edström added.

The updated contract signifies a continuation of FMV’s partnership with Saab as outlined in their 2024 agreement, which initially focused on operations within Vägval combat aircraft for that year and 2025.

In June 2025, FMV signed a contract valued at approximately Skr2.9bn ($304m) with Saab for the acquisition of additional manufacturing equipment for the Gripen E fighter jets.

The Swedish Government announced plans for a 18% increase in defence spending for the 2026 budget bill, allocating an additional Skr26.6bn to bolster its military capabilities.

