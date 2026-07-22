Officials at the announcement ceremony of the 10-year SSA. Credit: © Bombardier.

The Swedish Defence Materiel Administration (FMV) has entered into a 10-year Services Support Agreement (SSA) with Bombardier, designed to provide maintenance and operational support for two recently acquired Bombardier Global 6500 aircraft.

The agreement was announced in a ceremony at the Farnborough International Airshow, in the presence of executives from the FMV and Bombardier.

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This follows the delivery of the jets, which will be used by the Swedish Armed Forces (SWEAF) for multiple roles, including head of state transport as part of Sweden’s ongoing fleet modernisation.

Under the terms of the SSA, the two Global 6500 aircraft are enrolled in Bombardier’s Smart Services Defense programme.

According to Bombardier, the agreement covers a wide range of support functions. These include comprehensive cost coverage for parts including landing gear and auxiliary power unit, labour, ground support equipment, engineering assistance, and access to technical support and mobile response teams.

The package also covers shipping costs for parts and equipment.

The SSA aims to ensure that the SWEAF has access to Bombardier’s 24/7 global service network, which the company states will help maintain long-term mission readiness.

Bombardier aircraft sales and aftermarket services executive vice president Paul Sislian said: “This agreement reflects Bombardier’s commitment to delivering more than world-class aircraft – we deliver long-term operational confidence for defence and missionized customers around the world.

“Through our Smart Services Defence programme, the Swedish Armed Forces will benefit from seamless OEM support, enhanced readiness and predictable lifecycle costs, giving them the confidence to stay focused on the mission while we support their aircraft every step of the way.”

The Global 6500 aircraft will perform a variety of missions for the Swedish military, with the aircraft’s multi-role configuration accommodating duties ranging from VVIP transport to potential defence and security applications.

The Global 6500 has been adopted by government operators globally and features a combination of range, endurance and flexible mission-system integration, according to the manufacturer.

Bombardier reported that it operates more than 100 service locations worldwide, supporting its Learjet, Challenger, and Global aircraft customers.