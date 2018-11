The crew members of the Su-30SM combat aircraft used by the Russian Air Force have successfully carried out live-fire exercises in Primorsky Krai.

Stationed in Transbaikal during the exercises, the Eastern Military District Su-30SM pilots test fired air-to-air guided missiles, which successfully engaged nearly ten special air targets that imitated enemy aircraft.

During the live-fire tests, the aircrews also practised air reconnaissance missions and successfully detected and eliminated mock enemies.



Furthermore, the pilots practised offensive and defensive manoeuvres while avoiding enemy strikes, as well as trained dog-fighting with mock targets in the air.

With the completion of the training missions, the crew members of the combat jet returned to their home airfield.

Developed by Russian aircraft manufacturer JSC Sukhoi Design Bureau, the Su-30SM is an upgraded variant of the Sukhoi Su-30MK combat aircraft family. It can be deployed to carry out a wide range of operations such as counter-air strikes, counter-land and counter-sea missions.

Designed to replace the Russian Air Force’s Su-24 fleet, Su-30SM is equipped with identification friend-or-foe equipment, a global positioning system and an inertial navigation system, and is capable of carrying an advanced weapons payload weighing up to 8t.

The deliveries of the entire fleet of the aircraft are expected to be completed in 2020.

Russian Deputy Defense Minister Yuri Borisov said that the country would receive a fleet of 14 new Su-30SM fighters this year, 12 of which will be used by the Aerospace Forces and two for the Russian Navy, reported Sputnik International.