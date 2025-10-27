STM developed ALPAGU using only national resources. Credit: © STM.

Türkiye-based Savunma Teknolojileri ve Mühendislik (STM) has completed domestic deliveries of the indigenously developed ALPAGU drone system.

Publicly known as the ‘kamikaze Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV)’, ALPAGU comprises three components. These include a fixed-wing attack UAV platform, a launcher, and a ground control station.

The lightweight framework system is equipped with electro-optical and infrared camera technology and can operate during day or night.

Once launched, ALPAGU can fly for nearly 15 minutes, tracking targets with an AI-enhanced image processing system.

The system has an 8km range and is ideal for diverse roles including counterterrorism, cross-border operations, and urban warfare.

Its under-the-radar operation capacity and compact size allow it to strike targets precisely without detection.

ALPAGU also complies with MIL-STD-331 standards and features an electronic proximity fuse alongside mission abort and self-destruction capabilities.

A single soldier can carry, set up, and launch the UAV within a minute in a combat zone, thereby maintaining the element of surprise.

ALPAGU distinguishes itself from similar drones through its ability to integrate onto diverse platforms such as land, sea, and air vehicles.

Its network-based communication architecture allows simultaneous multi-mission operations via single ground control functionality.

Weighing less than 2kg, ALPAGU navigates autonomously under the guidance of a mission computer crafted by STM engineers and operates based on a “man-in-the-loop” principle for target detection and destruction.

STM general manager Özgür Güleryüz said: “Our family of tactical UAVs, developed with our advanced engineering capabilities to meet the needs of our country, continues to strengthen operational effectiveness in the field.

“Following our surveillance, loitering, and ammunition-drop UAVs, we are now continuing deliveries with our fixed-wing loitering munition system ALPAGU. We believe that ALPAGU will further enhance our operational effectiveness in the field.”

ALPAGU had its first export success in 2023 prior to entering local use.

The drone derives its name from an ancient Turkish phrase which translates to “Brave man who attacks the enemy alone”.

