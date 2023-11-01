Indian Air Force (IAF) pilots are converting from the MiG-21 to the Su-30 MKI, with the IAF Number 4 Squadron on 30 October flying the last sortie of the supersonic jet fighter that was in service for 60 years.
The formal induction of the Su-30 MKI happened on the same day, joining the Mig-21 in its final flypast.
The IAF relies on Russian defence companies for spare parts on the Su-30 MKI, and it has publicly expressed difficulties with these suppliers in February 2022, during the full-scale invasion of Ukraine, as sanctions on Russia led to failed deliveries.
Even as its partnership with the US flourishes, India remains a long term strategic partner of Russia, according to GlobalData’s ‘India Defense Market 2023-2028’ report. The relationship to Russia on matters of defence has a deep history, and is necessary to maintain Indian military platforms that in many case date back to the Soviet-era.
The decision to phase out the Mig-21 in favour of the Su-30 MKI and indigenous LCA fighters was announced in 2011, at which point 476 of the fleet of 946 MiG-21 aircraft had been lost in accidents over the decades. Initially scheduled for 2017, the replacement is still ongoing, with two Mig-21 squadrons still in operation.
The MiG-21 was the first supersonic jet in the IAF, inducted into service in 1963, and in operation with Number 4 Squadron since 1966. The second generation interceptor variant commenced delivery in 1964, and saw use to great effect in conflicts with Pakistan between the perils of 1965 and 1971.
The Su-30 MKI was jointly designed by the Sukhoi Design Bureau and Hindustan Aeronautics Limited based on the Su-30 fighter aircraft. The MKI variant is a multi-role combat aircraft that made its first flight in 1997. One major advancement over the MiG-21 that the Su-30 MKI offers is a fly-by-wire control system. The Mig-21 was highly manoeuvrable when it was first introduced, but is outclassed today by aircraft with this system of avionics.
In November 2017, the IAF successfully tested the air-launched variant of the BrahMos supersonic cruise missiles, with a striking range of 290km, from the Su-30MK. Following third live fire from the fighter two years later, the IAF successfully integrated the cruise missile onto the aircraft in December 2019