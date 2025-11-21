STARK’s Swindon factory will build the Virtus loitering munition. Credit: © STARK Systems.

Defence technology company STARK has opened a new 40,000ft² drone manufacturing factory in Swindon, Wiltshire, UK, its first production plant outside Germany.

Opened by UK Minister for the Armed Forces Al Carns, the Swindon factory will begin producing a range of AI-enabled uncrewed systems in the coming months.

A statement from the Ministry of Defence (MoD) stated that the drone manufacturing plant will be operational by 2026.

More than 100 highly skilled jobs will be created during the facility’s first year, with recruitment focused on software, electronics, and aerospace engineering roles.

STARK UK managing director Mike Armstrong said: “We are delighted to be opening our first factory in the UK – which will strengthen European supply chains, boost UK sovereign defence production, and support the shift toward affordable, scalable autonomous systems.”

Armstrong said that the Swindon drone factory marks the beginning of the company’s investment journey in the UK and will provide support to the MoD, Ukraine, and other European partners.

The opening of the facility comes after the launch of the Defence Industrial Strategy, which seeks to drive economic growth by creating jobs and supporting incomes across the UK.

The investment aligns with the government’s Strategic Defence Review, setting out plans to expand domestic production of uncrewed systems.

At the Swindon drone facility, STARK will manufacture products such as the Virtus loitering munition, which has been used in Ukraine and can be assembled in ten minutes.

The development also demonstrates closer cooperation between the UK and Germany, with both countries working together on advanced battlefield technologies, including long-range strike weapons and autonomous systems under the Trinity House Agreement.

In October 2025, the two countries signed a contract worth more than €450m ($520m) with the Organisation for Joint Armament Cooperation (OCCAR) for the joint acquisition of the latest M3 amphibious bridging and ferry vehicles.

Al Carns said: “One year on, our partnership with Germany through the Trinity House Agreement is already delivering real industrial cooperation and investment at home. This site will strengthen supply chains, accelerate innovation, and give the UK and our allies the edge to stay ahead of our adversaries.”

