The US Air Force (USAF) has awarded SRC a general services administration (GSA) blanket purchase agreement for intelligence mission data (IMD) support services.

Under the contract, the company will provide services for the USAF’s National Air and Space Intelligence Center (NASIC).

Effective from 1 October, the contract has a base period of five years and includes five option years. It has a ceiling of $376m

SRC CEO Paul Tremont said: “We are proud to be able to provide the highly specialised intelligence mission data engineering services and tools that the airforce relies on.

“We look forward to working with our industry partners to help ensure that our warfighters can complete their missions and return home safely.”



The company will carry out the work under the contract at its offices in Dayton in Ohio, Syracuse in New York, Charlottesville in Virginia and San Antonio in Texas.

As a prime contractor for the IMD contract, SRC will lead a team comprising Altamira, Booz Allen Hamilton, Dynetics and Macauley-Brown. It is one of the two prime contractors.

The other contractor teaming arrangement awardee is Radiance Technologies and its team includes AT&T Government Solutions, Battelle, COLSA Corporation, Leidos, and Parsons Government Services.

Both awardees will compete for task orders to support NASIC’s IMD programme.

Support services will enable the USAF’s Wright-Patterson Air Force Base to conduct activities such as IMD staging, engineering analysis, development of technologies and training.