SRC wins position in $950m USAF threat radar tech support IDIQ contract

Several combat training missions are conducted over the Nevada Test and Training Range. Credit: USAF / Senior Airman Brett Clashman.

SRC has secured a position in the US Air Force (USAF) indefinite-delivery, indefinite-quantity (IDIQ) contract for threat radar tech support.

With a ceiling value of $950m, the multiple award contract will support the service’s advanced radar-threat systems, joint-threat emitter (JTE), and branch modernisation programmes.

It will provide prototypes, hardware and software upgrades, engineering analysis, and other support services to the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center’s (AFLCMC) Range Threat Systems Branch.

These services and support will modernise combat test and training ranges.

SRC is one of the 20 companies that won a seat on the potential six-year IDIQ contract.



The company said it had developed an array of electronic attack receivers (EAR) that improve existing threat simulator platforms’ capabilities.

These receivers process signals emitted by aircraft during training missions. The EARs identify and parameterise electronic countermeasures.

Under this effort, SRC will focus on developing, producing and modifying range threat emitter and combat training systems.

SRC CEO Kevin Hair said: “We are proud to support the US Air Force Life Cycle Management Center with innovative technology to prepare and train our warfighters.

“Our work on this contract will help our military conduct successful missions and will support keeping America and its allies safe and strong.”

Besides threat radar systems, the Air Force Range Systems Branch provides supporting tools and infrastructure to the combat training ranges of the USAF.

According to SRC, these radar systems train the aircrews for survivability in confined environments.

In addition to the latest contract, SRC is also working with the USAF to develop and improve Intelligence Mission Data, supply counter-UAS technology, as well as deliver advanced technologies for next-generation uncrewed aircraft systems.