Spok and Tyto Athene to continue supporting critical communications for USAF

Around 48 USAF bases, including Air National Guard and Air Force Reserve, use E9-1-1 and PC/PSAP communications solutions. Credit: US Air National Guard photo by Tech Sgt Duane Duimstra.

Tyto Athene and Spok will continue to support the US Air Force (USAF) by providing maintenance support services for critical communication solutions.

The two companies have secured the contract for the fifth consecutive time.

The partnership will provide maintenance, support and other professional services for its Enhanced 9-1-1 (E9-1-1) and PC/Public Safety Answering Point (PSAP) communications solutions.

The communications solutions are available at 48 bases across the world, including the USAF, US Space Force, Air National Guard (ANG) and Air Force Reserve (AFR) bases.

Tyto Athene Air, Space and Strategic Defence senior vice-president Hector Pelayo said: “We rely on our partners to help us provide mission-focused digital transformation to our clients, including the USAF.

“Spok solutions for critical communication provide a vital service to help protect our nation’s security.”

The E9-1-1 and PC/PSAP solutions by Spok have received Joint Interoperability Test Command (JITC) certification by the US Department of Defense (DoD).

With JITC certification, the PC/PSAP provides security and interoperability in accordance with the requirements of the US Government and the military.

Spok Holdings president and chief executive officer Vincent Kelly said: “Spok is incredibly proud to support the US Air Force in its mission to defend our country.

“As we enter our eighth year of providing these life safety systems at bases across the globe, we consider it a privilege to continue our support for such a crucial division in our country’s defence system.”