Sonitus Technologies has secured Phase II of its contract to continue development of a Molar Mic personal communication system to the US Air Force (USAF).

The two-way, personal communication system ATAC integrates a miniaturised traditional headset into a device that can be fitted to a user’s back teeth.

The multi-million dollar, multi-year agreement was awarded to the company by the US Department of Defense (DoD) through its Defense Innovation Unit (DIU).



Under the deal, Sonitus will be responsible for completing the development of the Molar Mic in order to ensure fielding and deployment of the system with the USAF.

The fielding and deployment can be performed upon the successful completion of the first segment of the contract, which is funded by the airforce.

“The communication system offers a wireless audio interface with the integration of a tiny microphone for talking and a speaker-transducer for listening into a single compact custom-fit mouthpiece.”

Sonitus Technologies chief executive officer Peter Hadrovic said: “Sonitus Technologies is honoured to bring this game-changing technology to our country’s elite military, making them safer and more effective by enabling them to communicate clearly, even in the most extreme situations.

“The voice interface sustains communications in dangerous and challenging environments. The Molar Mic is the first in our family of solutions that conventional approaches are unable to address.”

Sonitus Technologies uses an audio interface and near-field magnetic induction (NFMI) technology to enhance the performance of the system.

Placement of the device on back teeth enables USAF personnel to both talk and hear without external devices attached to the head.

The system uses the body itself to block external noise while speaking and uses the personnel’s teeth and jawbone to offer a new auditory path to enable hearing.

The technology provides clear communication, improved comfort and situational awareness while keeping the user’s head and face unobstructed.