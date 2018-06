Sierra Nevada Corporation (SNC) and Embraer Defense & Security have delivered four A-29 Super Tucano light attack aircraft to the Lebanese Air Force two months ahead of schedule.

The current delivery completes the original order of six A-29 Super Tucano aircraft, with the first two jets having been delivered to the Republic of Lebanon in October.

All six A-29s were produced in Jacksonville, Florida, and were upgraded and modernised by SNC in Centennial, Colorado in the US.



Sierra Nevada IAS Business Area senior vice-president Taco Gilbert said: “The A-29 Team recognises that our customers have chosen the A-29 because of their very real security concerns.

“SNC and Embraer have also been contracted to provide logistics support, training, spares and support equipment for the airforce.”

“They need proven combat performance. We remain committed to exceeding their expectations at every step with low acquisition and sustainment costs, and dependable, robust capability.

“Further, timely contract performance has a direct impact on the safety and security of their people.”

SNC and Embraer have also been contracted to provide logistics support, training, spares and support equipment for the airforce.

Embraer Defense & Security president and CEO Jackson Schneider said: “Lebanese and other partner nations operate A-29s from bases around the world every day and consistently achieve high availability rates in combat and training with very small logistics support.

“The aircraft is extremely capable, reliable, and cost-effective to operate.”

The A-29 Super Tucano is a turboprop light attack aircraft that can be deployed to conduct a wide range of light air support missions, including routine operations from unimproved runways.