S&K Aerospace wins USAF’s ground and aircraft CSE contract

The contract will support a wide range of ground and aircraft common support equipment. Credit: DoD photo by Senior Airman Mitch Fuqua, USAF / WikiCommons.

S&K Aerospace has been chosen by the US Air Force (USAF) for a $700m multiple award ground and aircraft common support equipment (CSE) contract.

The company is one of the eight awardees of the contract. It involves sourcing, procurement, and delivery of a wide range of equipment.

Designed to allow rapid fulfilment of user requirements, the latest replenishment contract will also support commercial off the shelf (COTS) and ‘military unique’ items.

The military assets support the USAF, foreign military sales (FMS), Air National Guard (ANG), and several other Department of Defense (DoD) customers.

S&K Technologies Aerospace Business Unit general manager Dave Rariden said: “The SKA team is the winner on a best-value basis.



“This is a great win for SKA supporting approximately 500 National Stock Numbers over the ten-year ordering period.

“We are proud to continue our strategic partnership with a host of OEMs to provide this critical support to the US Air Force and our foreign allies.”

The Air Force Lifecycle Management Center (AFLCMC), Robins Air Force Base (AFB) in Georgia, US, is serving as the contracting activity.

SKA has been supporting the US military and foreign allies with parts and equipment support for more than two decades.

It is engaged in multinational supply chain management, third-party logistics, as well as aircraft maintenance and repair services.

The company also provides warehousing and worldwide distribution, and other technical advisory and assistance services.