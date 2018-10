Advanced technical solutions provider SITTI has delivered a voice communication system (VCS) to the Senegal Armed Forces, expanding its footprint in west Africa.

The VCS includes a voice recorder and replay system (VRR) that is used to provide all features required for complete and efficient supervision of the airspace in Senegal.

The SITTI solution enables the connection of both radio and telephone ED137 voice over internet protocol (VOIP) channels / interfaces.



This allows operators to use the latest advanced technology available to communicate with their counterparts.

“Following a series of factory acceptance tests, the new VCS solution is scheduled to be installed and set-up in Dakar, Senegal, in the first half of next year.”

In order to carry out the delivery, the company established a dedicated team responsible for monitoring the different stages of the project.

The team closely followed the project’s progress, including installation and commissioning, ensuring it meets the high quality and performance standards required by the country’s military services.

The delivery of the additional system to the Senegal Armed Forces has been carried out by the company following the installation of its MULTIFONO M800IP VCS solution at the new Blaise Diagne International Airport (AIBD) in Dakar.

As a worldwide voice communication system manufacturer and supplier, SITTI focuses on providing advanced solutions to address customer requirements in the civilian and military fields.