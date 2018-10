The US Air Force (USAF) has executed a contract amendment with modelling, simulation and training solutions provider SimiGon for the inclusion of additional support services for 16 units of T-6A Level 5 Flight Training Devices (FTDs).

The amendment has been made under the contractor logistics support (CLS) contract awarded to the company on 7 February.

Valued at up to $560,000, the 28-month CLS award from the USAF involved the delivery of SIMbox-based T-6A Level 5 Federal Aviation Administration (FAA)-compliant FTDs.



Under the current amendment, SimiGon will be responsible for providing personnel to help support the ongoing maintenance of the training devices.

“SimiGon FTDs are deployed to support a large number of training events conducted every year as part of the USAF’s Undergraduate Remotely Piloted Aircraft Training programme.”

SimiGon president and chief executive officer Ami Vizer said: “This contract amendment is a testimony to our hard work in keeping all 16 training devices fully serviced and available in a very demanding, fast-paced training environment.

“It also demonstrates the USAF’s confidence in our products and we look to continue growing the services business within USAF and other government customers.”

The addition to the existing award has increased the total value of the deal by $0.5m until 30 April.

The contract amendment is expected to improve the company’s revenue visibility for the fiscal year 2019.

The T-6A Texan II is a single-engine, two-seat primary military trainer aircraft designed for joint primary pilot training students learning the basic flying skills required for pilots in the USAF and US Navy.