Sikorsky wins UH-60L Black Hawk sustainment contract from Brazil Air Force

The contract will improve flight availability for the 16 UH-60L Black Hawk helicopter fleet. Credit: BAF.

The Brazilian Air Force (FAB) has signed a four-year logistics support services contract with Lockheed Martin company Sikorsky.

The contract will see Sikorsky provide logistics support for the FAB’s 16 UH-60L Black Hawk multi-mission helicopter fleet.

It will help improve flight availability for the 16-aircraft fleet.

The company will maintain storage of common spare parts locally and provide a regional Sikorsky field service technician for support while Sikorsky Engineering will offer direct technical support.

The agreement simplifies and accelerates access to spare parts. The contract value has not been disclosed.



Sikorsky sustainment business development director Felipe Benvegnu said: “We thank the Brazilian Air Force for selecting Sikorsky to provide the highest level of logistics support for its Black Hawk helicopter fleet.

“Local storage of spare parts will eliminate long lead times for material that would keep an aircraft on the ground.

“Close collaboration with Sikorsky engineers, whether virtual or in person, also will help the airforce maintainers improve the readiness rates of these utility aircraft for important missions, such as search and rescue.”

The FAB acquired the 16 Black Hawk helicopter fleet through the US foreign military sales (FMS) programme between 2006 and 2013.

According to Lockheed, the FAB contract has been formed after a multi-year logistics support contract between Sikorsky and the Brazilian Army.

In 2019, the flight availability rate of the four Army S-70A Black Hawk aircraft achieved 100% operational readiness.

The S-70A helicopter is the export version of the multi-mission Black Hawk developed by Sikorsky.

In August 2013, FAB signed a direct commercial repair agreement with Sikorsky Aerospace Services in support of their UH-60L Black Hawk helicopters.