President Putin meets UAE Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah Bin Zayed upon arrival in Abu Dhabi on 6 December, reportedly to discuss oil deals. Credit: Andrei Gordeyev / Getty.

From COP28 President Sultan Al Jaber claiming there was “no science” behind the need to abandon fossil fuels, to the Samoa-chaired Alliance of Small Island States (AOSIS) saying it was not in the room when the final agreement was struck, COP28 made headlines for its controversial moments.

Military emissions largely went under the radar – in both the COP agenda and headlines.

“COP28 has made progress in finally acknowledging that we must transition away from fossil fuels, but yet again militaries have been excused from climate action”, Ellie Kinney, campaigner for the Conflict and Environment Observatory (CEOBS), told Army Technology.

From Gaza to Ukraine

On 6 December, more than 200 researchers from 90 organisations across 26 countries released the Global Tipping Points report.

Thank you to everyone involved in producing the first Global Tipping Points Report. We have worked with over 200 authors from over 25 institutions globally.

Explore this informative, sobering & inspiring report – https://t.co/49ojesUceQ pic.twitter.com/OESQpk26ix How well do you really know your competitors? Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge. View profiles in store Company Profile – free sample Thank you! Your download email will arrive shortly Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below form By GlobalData Submit Country * UK USA Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Democratic Republic of the Congo Cook Islands Costa Rica Côte d"Ivoire Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati North Korea South Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Réunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates US Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Vietnam British Virgin Islands US Virgin Islands Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Kosovo Industry * Academia & Education Aerospace, Defense & Security Agriculture Asset Management Automotive Banking & Payments Chemicals Construction Consumer Foodservice Government, trade bodies and NGOs Health & Fitness Hospitals & Healthcare HR, Staffing & Recruitment Insurance Investment Banking Legal Services Management Consulting Marketing & Advertising Media & Publishing Medical Devices Mining Oil & Gas Packaging Pharmaceuticals Power & Utilities Private Equity Real Estate Retail Sport Technology Telecom Transportation & Logistics Travel, Tourism & Hospitality Venture Capital Tick here to opt out of curated industry news, reports, and event updates from Airforce Technology. I consent to GlobalData UK Limited collecting my details provided via this form in accordance with the privacy policy Submit and download December 6, 2023

As the largest-ever study on climate tipping points, Global Tipping Points highlights both warfare and everyday military activities as major drivers of global carbon emissions.

The report also illustrates how conflicts are hindering climate action – highly relevant to COP28 in Dubai, which took place just 2,400km away from Israel’s assault on Palestine.

Happening now: the climate damage of Russia’s war in Ukraine and the knowledge gap on conflict and military emissions, jointly hosted by @Ukraine, @ecodiya, @ceobs_org, @ZoiEnvironment and the Initiative on GHG Accounting of War pic.twitter.com/CD1UdjzKtv — The Military Emissions Gap (@milemissionsgap) December 4, 2023

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine received similar attention.

Alongside organisations including CEOBS and GHG Accounting of War, Ukrainian delegates hosted an event on 4 December focusing on the military emissions gap.

Ukraine’s pavilion foregrounded the environmental damage caused by the conflict with Russia – and was dismayed to discover that President Putin had landed in the UAE on 6 December.

Putin arrived in Abu Dhabi to a warm reception, reportedly to discuss oil deals with Emirati Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, before flying to Riyadh to meet with Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince, Mohammed bin Salman.

Watch: Russian President Vladimir Putin gets a grand welcome in the UAE with a 21-gun salute and a stunning flypast by Al Fursan, the UAE Air Force aerobatics team, showcasing Russian flag colors in smoke. pic.twitter.com/M7VVQ38q2X — Sidhant Sibal (@sidhant) December 6, 2023

Researchers have estimated that the emissions for the first seven months of the war amounted to 100 million tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent – the same amount as the Netherlands’ total emissions over the same period.

Military emissions struggle for COP28 headline space

As civil society ramps up the pressure on states and the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) to address militarism, COP28 hosted a record number of side events focusing on the link between militaries and climate crisis.

“While it is promising to see root causes of the climate crisis being named, militarism continues to be ignored within negotiations,” Kinney said. “States must acknowledge defence as a fossil fuel intensive sector and call on Governments to report their military emissions and set reduction targets in line with the aims of the Paris Agreement.”

Today is Relief, Recovery, and Peace Day at #COP28.



Militaries are responsible for an estimated 5.5% of global emissions. If they were a country, they would be the 4th largest emitter. But militaries don't have to report their emissions to the @UNFCCC – this has to change. pic.twitter.com/dCtdVlT3pI — The Military Emissions Gap (@milemissionsgap) December 3, 2023

Militaries are still not obligated to disclose or reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions, an exemption that has existed since the US Department of Defence (DoD) made it part of the Kyoto Protocol at COP3 in 1997.

“The DoD pushed to get the exemption in the first place,” Neta Crawford, Professor of International Relations at the University of Oxford, told Army Technology. “They could push for better accounting, and publish better accounting right now.”

In Dubai, military emissions did not receive the attention called for by climate campaigners, academics, and the United Nations Development Programme.

With global defence budgets on the rise as conflicts from Ukraine to Sudan to the Middle East show no sign of ceasing, scrutiny over the climate impact of military operations is expected to increase proportionately ahead of COP29 in Baku, Azerbaijan.

Our signals coverage is powered by GlobalData’s Thematic Engine, which tags millions of data items across six alternative datasets — patents, jobs, deals, company filings, social media mentions and news — to themes, sectors and companies. These signals enhance our predictive capabilities, helping us to identify the most disruptive threats across each of the sectors we cover and the companies best placed to succeed.