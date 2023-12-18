The UK MoD is investing in defence manufacturing capacity. Credit: UK MoD/Crown copyright

Systecon UK, an arm of Sweden’s Systecon, has signed a new software training and support deal with the UK Ministry of Defence (MoD), with the MoD also subscribing to the company’s life cycle management software Opus Suite Connect.

According to Systecon UK, Opus Suite Connect works to simplify the task of ingesting data to create and populate Opus Suite Models, reducing data ingestion time by up to 80%. Opus Suite Connect supports multiple standard interfaces for system integration, which supports the UK MoD’s modelling capabilities.

John Gallagher, CEO at Systecon UK, said: “This contract solidifies our commitment to the UK MoD and extends our valued partnership through 2026, with the option to further extend until 2028.”

Systecon’s Opus Suite, including tools like OPUS10, SIMLOX, and CATLOC, provides the UK MoD data-driven modeling analysis capability, which is a key element of life-cycle management decision support.

The contract covers a three-year period from 1 November, 2023, to 31 October, 2026, with the possibility of a further two-year extension until 31 October, 2028.

Our signals coverage is powered by GlobalData’s Thematic Engine, which tags millions of data items across six alternative datasets — patents, jobs, deals, company filings, social media mentions and news — to themes, sectors and companies. These signals enhance our predictive capabilities, helping us to identify the most disruptive threats across each of the sectors we cover and the companies best placed to succeed.