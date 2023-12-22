GM Defense’s Heavy-Duty Sport Utility Vehicle. Photo courtesy of GM Defence.

GM Defense LLC, a subsidiary of General Motors, entered into a strategic partnership with Jankel, a UK-based defence systems company, on 12 December, to collaboratively pursue business opportunities in the defence and government sectors. This signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) outlined the companies’ aims to work together on the Heavy-Duty Sport Utility Vehicle (HD SUV) international variant and the Integrated Armoured Vehicle (IAV) programmes.

GM Defense specialises in creating vehicles like the HD SUV, tailored to defence and government customers, with independent armouring certification and a range of configuration options.

Jankel, as a supplier of armoured vehicles to the defence and security market, has a record of delivering over 2,000 specialised protected platforms to more than 15 international customers.

The collaboration between GM Defense and Jankel will also explore broader opportunities involving other GM Defense products and services. Steve duMont, president of GM Defense, stated that the partnership will support the UK Ministry of Defence’s Land Industrial Strategy and enhancing the mobility platforms of allied nations.

duMont went on to expressed enthusiasm for the partnership, highlighting Jankel’s proven track record and strong position in the global defence market. Andrew Jankel, Chairman of Jankel, also emphasised the significance of this MoU in expanding Jankel’s global footprint in the defence and security vehicle sector. The collaboration is expected to extend beyond the UK and Europe, leveraging Jankel’s established support capabilities in various locations.

