Embraer’s aspirations in the aerospace industry are reaching new heights thanks to its partnerships with SAMI and NIDV. Source: Embraer

Embraer, a global aerospace company, charts a dynamic trajectory in the defence and security sector with Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) signed with Saudi Arabian Military Industries (SAMI) and NIDV in the Netherlands.

While GlobalData job analytics data sheds light on the company’s expanding footprint, the collaborations aim to reshape the aerospace landscape for both parties involved.

In a move towards strengthening ties between Saudi Arabia and Brazil, Embraer and the SAMI signed an MoU, marking the initiation of co-operation in the defence and security sector. Notably, the job analytics data indicates that Embraer is leading the way in active jobs in the Middle East and Africa compared to other industry players such as Safran SA, showing Embraer’s commitment to regional development and expansion.

The partnership aims to broaden operational capabilities in Saudi Arabia, emphasising promoting Embraer’s aircraft and maintenance support. The establishment of a regional MRO Hub, a final assembly line for the C-390, and mission system integration further show the depth of this collaboration.

Simultaneously, Embraer solidified its global presence in the Netherlands by signing an MoU with the Netherlands Industries for Defence & Security (NIDV). The data from GlobalData job analytics highlights Embraer’s global strategic positioning, with job activity in France, the United States, and Spain. As the data from GlobalData job analytics reveals, this collaboration aligns with Embraer’s active engagement in the region, with 46 jobs currently active in Europe and a strategic focus on the C-390 Millennium aircraft.

The Netherlands is replacing its C-130H Hercules fleet with the C-390M Millennium; Embraer is contracted, and deliveries should begin in 2026. This purchase was the third by a European nation to purchase the heavy lift aircraft from Embraer, and the aircraft will form part of the European Air Transport Command, according to GlobalData’s “The Netherlands Defense Market 2023-2028” report.

The collaboration with NIDV accentuates Embraer’s existing partnerships in the Netherlands, opening avenues for shared initiatives associated with the C-390 Millennium and A-29 Super Tucano.

The MoU structures a joint framework to enhance capabilities within existing projects, contributing to the Netherlands defence and security ecosystem. Job analytics data indicates a nuanced global approach, with active jobs in various locations, including the Netherlands.

Embraer’s president and CEO, Bosco da Costa Junior, emphasised the importance of these collaborations in advancing defence and security initiatives, noting the value added to local industries and the broader aerospace sector.

These strategic alliances contribute to advancing defence capabilities for all parties involved.

Our signals coverage is powered by GlobalData’s Thematic Engine, which tags millions of data items across six alternative datasets — patents, jobs, deals, company filings, social media mentions and news — to themes, sectors and companies. These signals enhance our predictive capabilities, helping us to identify the most disruptive threats across each of the sectors we cover and the companies best placed to succeed.