Amid the ongoing war in Ukraine and the development of emergent technologies in the defence sector, hirings trends among select European defence industry primes has shown that hirings the digital market has been increasing, according to analysis.

Presenting the Q2 2023 report into the global aerospace, defence, and security sectors on 30 August, GlobalData defence analysts pointed to hiring in areas such as software development and digital architecture had increased over the quarter.

UK defence company BAE Systems exhibited a strong emphasis in hiring in the software develop and programming sectors, as well as database and network administration.

Similar hirings trends could be seen in Swedish defence prime Saab, where computer- and digital-related jobs were most common, compared to other defence roles. In terms of thematics, cybersecurity, electronic warfare, big data, and artificial intelligence were also noticeable trends for Saab hiring in Q2.

Pan-European defence OEM and integrator Thales also saw strong hirings for roles in the digital sectors, which are of particular importance to the company with its emphasis on radar, command and control systems, networks, and space capabilities. However, hiring in the supply chain were also strong, as the global defence industry continues to recover from the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.

