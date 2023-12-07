Positions will be available at Portsmouth Naval Base (pictured), home to the new Type 45 destroyers. Credit: Amanda Lewis.

BAE Systems will hire around 2,700 apprentices and graduates in 2024, the UK-based defence firm has announced.

The hiring drive, BAE’s largest ever, will see roughly 1,400 apprentices and 1,300 graduates join the company. Five years ago, BAE’s graduate intake totalled just 300.

Most of the roles will be based in the North of England, with some in Scotland, Wales, and the South of England.

This includes positions at Portsmouth Naval Base, home to roughly two-thirds of the Royal Navy’s surface ships, notably including the new Type 45 destroyers, one of which was recently deployed to the Middle East.

BAE hirings on the rise

BAE has increased hirings significantly since the start of the year. GlobalData analytics shows that, in October, the number of open roles at the company hit the highest level since March, when there had been a significant increase in roles made available.

Robert Halfon, Minister for Higher Education, Apprenticeships and Skills, described BAE's young careers hirings as “fantastic to see”.

More than 60 different programmes will be available to apprentices and graduates, varying from electrical engineering to human resources to cybersecurity.

Successful applicants will also be able to work on the Global Combat Air Programme (GCAP) and SSN-AUKUS, the UK’s next-generation submarines.

“Providing high-quality apprenticeships and graduate programmes gives young people a route into long-term employment,” said Charles Woodburn, BAE’s Chief Executive. “It helps to grow the talent we need to deliver vital national defence and security programmes, including future fighter jets, nuclear-powered submarines and low earth orbit satellites.”

BAE recorded arms revenues of $27bn in 2022, maintaining similar levels to the previous year despite industry-wide dips in revenue due to supply chain disruption.

