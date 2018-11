Technology company Seeing Machines has signed an agreement to deliver eye and face tracking sensor technologies to the Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF).

Under the deal, the company will be responsible for supplying its advanced sensor technologies for the airforce’s new pilot training system. The deal is the first commercial programme agreement for Seeing Machines’s Aviation division.

RAAF Integration and Innovation acting director Danny McCreadie said: “The 25-plus year Pilot Training System programme will introduce new high-performance aircraft, resources and facilities to help develop the next generation of Australian military pilots.



“Seeing Machines’ operator monitoring technology will initially be installed in two Pilatus PC-21 advanced flight training simulators to aid pilot candidates in reaching proficiency, support and optimise pilot streaming. This will improve overall training efficiencies, reduce cost and failure rate.”

“In the future, the company will be able to deploy the tracking sensor technologies across a wide range of military platforms and systems used by the Australian Air Force.”

This initial arrangement to deploy the tracking sensors for the two RAAF Pilatus PC-21 simulators is in line with the service’s Plan Jericho, designed to transform the airforce by capitalising on future high technology systems.

Seeing Machines chief executive officer Ken Kroeger said: “We have been working closely with the RAAF to understand their training needs, as well as their broader priorities and capability requirements to develop the best solution using the Seeing Machines platform technology.

“With airforce’s transition to an integrated force, utilising advanced technology and aircraft capabilities, we are well aligned to support and deliver world-class training and operational efficiencies with this pioneering programme.”

In the future, the company will be able to deploy the tracking sensor technologies across a wide range of military platforms and systems used by the Australian Air Force.

Seeing Machines is focused on designing artificial intelligence-powered operator monitoring systems that aim to help improve safety.