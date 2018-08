Microelectromechanical systems developer Sarcos Robotics has secured a second exoskeleton robot development contract from the US Air Force (USAF).

Under the current contract, the company will be responsible for building a more robust variant of full-body exoskeleton robots that would be capable of lifting loads of up to 200lb.

The new quasi-powered exoskeleton robots will be specifically developed for the USAF’s logistics applications.



“In November, the company secured a Small Business Innovation Research Phase II contract from the USAF for the development of the first robot for the service’s logistics application.”

Sarcos Robotics chairman and chief executive officer Ben Wolff said: “We are very pleased to have been awarded a second contract to expand our work with the USAF.

“The airforce is leading the charge when it comes to developing next-generation robotics technologies that combine human intelligence with the strength, endurance and precision of machines to serve as a force multiplier while also dramatically reducing the risk of injury. These exoskeletons will be a game-changer for the airforce.”

The first full-body exoskeleton robot was designed to facilitate lifting loads of up to 80lb.

With more than 25 years of research and development experience, Sarcos Robotics focuses on producing mobile, dexterous, tele-operated robots that combine human intelligence, instinct and judgment with robotic strength, endurance and accuracy in order to increase worker performance.