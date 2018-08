US-based software company Salient CRGT has secured a subcontract for the delivery of IT support services to the US Air Force (USAF) Cyber Command.

Salient has been selected as a subcontractor to The Centech Group under the USAF’s Network-Centric Solutions-2 (NETCENTS-2), Air Force Net Operations Small Business Set-Aside contract.

Under the $6.4m award, the company will deliver weapon system (WS) maintenance, operations, and support services to the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Cryptologic and Cyber Systems Division (AFLCMC / HNCYD).



Salient CRGT chief executive officer Tom Ferrando said: “We are excited to team with Centech providing critical cyber mission support to the USAF.

“Work on the project will be carried out at Joint Base San Antonio supporting the Command and Control mission for USAF Cyber Command.”

“Operating, sustaining, and modernising the system that provides the situational awareness, direction, and control of cyber forces to effectively integrate cyber operations with combat operations in other domains.”

Salient CRGT will support WS operations and maintenance services, including legacy infrastructure, network, systems and operations support for the Cyber Command and Control Mission System.

The company will significantly help improve system performance, reduce system outages, and enable the programme management office to mature the critical node to support future multi-domain operations.

AFLCMC is responsible for carrying out the acquisition and providing complete lifecycle support of all aircraft, engines, munitions and electronic / cyber systems for the USAF and its international partners.