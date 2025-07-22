Safran will consolidate the acquired business into its Electronics & Defense segment from 1 August 2025. Credit: Romain P19/Shutterstock.com.

French aerospace company Safran has completed the purchase of the flight control and actuation (FCA) operations of RTX business Collins Aerospace.

Effective 1 August 2025, this unit will be integrated into Safran Electronics & Defence.

With a workforce of around 4,000 individuals, the business unit operates eight primary sites located in Europe (including the UK, Italy, and France) and Asia.

The unit also has additional activities in Poland, the US, and India.

Collins’ flight control and actuation systems are used on 180 different platforms. The business generated revenues of approximately $1.55bn in 2024, along with earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) of $130m.

Safran CEO Olivier Andriès said: “This acquisition offers a unique opportunity to solidify our position in mission critical flight control and actuation functions and create a global leader in this domain. It will enable us to deliver a comprehensive offering to our customers and position us extremely well for next-generation aircraft. This business fits perfectly with both our product portfolio and our DNA with a high technology content, recurring aftermarket sales and profitable growth.”

Safran expects the purchase to bolster its defence offerings by expanding its actuation and flight control solutions for military aircraft and missiles.

The expanded product range will also position Safran as a provider of flight control and actuation systems.

In addition, the integration of hydraulic and electromechanical actuation expertise will allow Safran to support upcoming aircraft technologies.

The enterprise value of the acquired entity stands at $1.8bn, with expectations of an immediate positive impact on Safran’s earnings per share from the first year.

Predictions suggest that the transaction will yield about $50m in “annual pre-tax run-rate cost synergies by 2028”.

In adherence to regulatory stipulations, Safran has concurrently sold off its North American electro-mechanical actuation division, which reported sales of $65m in 2024, to Woodward.

In September 2024, Safran acquired Preligens, an AI firm specialising in military applications, in a deal valued at €220m ($244.2m).

