Saab has secured a Skr142m ($15.03m) contract to provide continued technical support for the Swedish Gripen fighter aircraft.

The order was awarded by the Swedish Armed Forces and the Swedish Defence Material Administration (FMV).

Under the contract, the company will provide technical support on weapons and external stores for the Gripen aircraft.

In March 2015, Saab entered an agreement with FMV for technical support and maintenance of the Gripen’s existing weapons and external stores.



The latest order is a call-up of an option included in the 2015 agreement. Support will include configuration management, technical documentation, technical maintenance and modification.



Saab support and services head Ellen Molin said: “This order will ensure continued efficient operations of technical support for Gripen, ensuring that the customer’s availability requirements are met in the best possible way.”

The company will carry out support work at its operations facilities in Linköping, Järfälla and Arboga.

Gripen was declared operational with the Swedish Air Force in 1997. Sweden has procured a total of 204 Gripen aircraft, including 28 two-seater models to date.

The country operates the largest fleet of Gripen C/D fighter jets. In 2013, the government placed an order for the purchase of 60 Gripen E.

The company is also under contract to deliver 36 Gripen E/F aircraft, comprising 28 single and eight two-seated fighters to Brazil. Other users of the Gripen include Thailand, Hungary, South Africa and the Czech Republic.

Saab will deliver the first Swedish Gripen E this year for testing and evaluation, DefenseNews reported in May this year.

Gripen aircraft are designed to counter and defeat advanced future threats. The E-series jets are touted as advanced systems with a powerful engine, improved range performance, greater payloads and enhanced situational awareness.