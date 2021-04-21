Saab delivers T-7A’s first aft airframe section to Boeing

The T-7A Red Hawk is an advanced pilot training system being offered by Boeing in partnership with Saab. Credit: Saab.

Saab has delivered the T-7A Red Hawk advanced trainer aircraft’s aft airframe section to Boeing.

The section was sent from Saab’s Linköping site in Sweden to Boeing’s facility in St Louis, Missouri, US.

The shipment is a major milestone in the programme’s engineering and manufacturing development (EMD) phase.

Upon completion of the EMD production phase, Saab’s new facility in Indiana will undertake production of the T-7A programme’s aft sections.

Designated eT-7A by the USAF, the Red Hawk training jet is fully designed using 3D model-based definition and data management systems.

The jet is an advanced pilot training system being offered to the US Air Force (USAF) by Boeing in partnership with Saab.

It will be used to train the next generation of combat pilots.

In February, Boeing commenced the production of the T-7A Red Hawk advanced jet trainer.

Saab Aeronautics business area senior vice-president and head Jonas Hjelm said: “The T-7A Red Hawk represents a remarkable engineering feat of aircraft development; all achieved through excellent collaboration with Boeing and the use of digital engineering and advanced manufacturing.

“It has been extremely rewarding to pioneer this accelerated development timeline and to deliver the resulting accuracy, visibility, and communication into production.”

In December last year, Boeing began the production of T-7A Red Hawk’s ground-based training system (GBTS).

Boeing noted that the T-7A Red Hawk jet employed Boeing T-X aircraft’s digital engineering and design.