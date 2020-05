Saab has signed a maintenance agreement with the Swedish Armed Forces for supporting the SK60, which is used as a jet-driven training aircraft.

Under the initial order valued Skr875m ($91m), the contract is valid from July this year to 2025. It has an additional optional year until 2026.

Once signed, the support agreement will allow Saab to continue as primary supplier of the aircraft.

The company will be responsible for the operation, maintenance and availability of all SK60 aircraft at the Swedish Armed Forces.

The agreement will ensure that the aircraft remains efficient and is ready for operations for Swedish Air Force Wings as per the Swedish Armed Forces’ requirements.



Saab’s latest agreement is a continuation of a similar contract which was signed in 2015.

Saab Support and Services business area head Ellen Molin said: “This contract ensures that the Swedish fighter pilots continue to get really good training, due to the airforce’s SK60 fleet being available for several years to come.”

SK60 is a twin-engine jet aircraft in the Swedish military and is a variant of the Saab 105 prototype.

In 1963, the aircraft undertook its maiden flight. Since 1967, the Swedish Armed Forces are using it primarily for training purposes.

Earlier this month, Saab secured a contract for the Airborne Early Warning and Control (AEW&C) solution Saab 2000 Erieye AEW&C. The Skr1.553bn ($160m) valued order is expected to be delivered between 2020 and 2023.

Work for this task order will be carried out in Gothenburg, Järfälla, Linköping, Luleå and Arboga in Sweden.