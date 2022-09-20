Saab to provide support services for SAAF’s Gripen C/D jets

The SAAF has been using Saab’s Gripen C/D multirole fighter aircraft since 2008. Credit: Saab.

Saab has secured a contract to provide service, maintenance and repair support for Gripen C/D fighter aircraft operated by the South African Air Force (SAAF).

The estimated value of this contract is approximately $30.70m (Skr333m). It is valid from 2022 to 2025.

Under this contract, the company will provide maintenance, repairs and some minor updates to the support and training systems of the SAAF’s Gripen C/D fighter jets.

Saab Gripen Sustainment business unit head Åsa Schöllin said: “I am very happy and satisfied that we have now reached an agreement for a new support contract, so that we in the very best way can support our customers with their operational needs.”

Saab’s Gripen C/D aircraft has been operational with the SAAF, which is the first export customer of the aircraft, since 2008.

In 2017, Saab secured a similar contract to provide support services for the SAAF Gripen fleet.

This contract was valid until 2020 and covered several services, including maintenance, repair and overhaul, engineering support, airworthiness management, spares replenishment and technical publication updates.

Saab’s Gripen C-series is a swing-role combat aircraft. The C-series jets have also participated in several Nato-led exercises and air policing missions worldwide.

The multi-role aircraft fleet can be deployed to operate in air-to-surface, air-to-air and reconnaissance combat roles.

Apart from the SAAF, Saab’s Gripen C/D jets are in service with Swedish and Thai military forces, as well as two Nato member nations, namely Hungary and the Czech Republic.

This April, Saab also received an order from the Swedish Defence Materiel Administration (FMV) to provide maintenance services for JAS 39 Gripen C/D jets.