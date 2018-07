Saab has received an order for the development of a new smart pyrotechnic self-protection system for the UK Royal Air Force’s (RAF) Eurofighter Typhoon aircraft.

The pyrotechnic self-protection system on board the fighter jet will be used to defeat radar and infrared (IR)-guided threats.

Awarded by BAE Systems, the order is part of a framework agreement that involves the development, production, support and future sales of the smart dispenser system (SDS), which is a pyrotechnic smart self-protection system for the Typhoon jets.



“Saab’s electromechanical self-protection system BOL has been in use on Eurofighter since its inception, and we are now looking forward to strengthening the platform’s countermeasure capability through SDS.”

Saab Surveillance Business Area head Anders Carp said: “This new smart dispenser system provides a significant increase in self-protection capability to defeat modern threats by dispensing optimised countermeasure sequences and directions.

SDS is the latest generation in the company’s BOP range of pyrotechnic countermeasure dispensers.

Currently, BOP is in-service on several fighter jets and other combat aircraft types.

Expected to be completed in 2020, SDS development and integration work will be carried out at the company’s manufacturing facility in Järfälla, Sweden.

Eurofighter Typhoon is an advanced swing-role combat aircraft that is capable of simultaneous use for both air-to-air and air-to-surface capabilities.

The 15.96m-long fighter jet has a maximum speed of 2 Mach and can travel a maximum altitude of 55,000ft.