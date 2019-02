Saab has submitted its proposal for the sale of 64 Gripen aircraft to Finland’s defence procurement agency, the Logistics Command of the Finnish Defence Forces.

The proposal was in response to the agency’s request for quotation (RFQ) issued in last April for the procurement of Finnish HX fighter.

It includes both single-seat Gripen E and dual-seat Gripen F.



According to Saab, the Gripen E/F aircraft are equipped with the latest available technology to operate in evolving and challenging environments.

Saab Aeronautics senior vice-president and head Jonas Hjelm said: “The outstanding capabilities of Gripen are an excellent match for the Finnish needs and requirements.

“Our offer constitutes a substantial contribution to the operational capability of the Finnish Defence Forces.”

"With Gripen, Finland can renew its fighter fleet without compromising on the number of fighters owing to a truly competitive lifecycle cost.

Besides a weapon and sensor package, the company has offered to provide the necessary equipment and services to operate the system, including an industrial co-operation programme aimed at building national capabilities in Finland for the security of supply.

The proposal also includes the transfer of maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) capabilities to the Finnish local industry, as well as aircraft production.

Saab also proposes to set up a Gripen sustainment and development centre in Finland.

The company noted that the Finnish procurement agency could make a decision on the purchase in 2021.

The Gripen E is in the production phase and expected to be delivered to customers starting this year.

Gripen is in service with the forces of five countries, including Sweden, Hungary and Thailand.

Saab made an offer to Swiss defence procurement agency Armasuisse for Gripen E procurement to replace the country’s ageing fighter fleet of Boeing McDonnell Douglas F/A-18C and D Hornets and Northrop F-5 Tigers.