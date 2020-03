Saab has partnered with several Canadian aerospace companies for the Future Fighter Capability Project (FFCP) deal.

Known as the ‘Gripen for Canada Team’, the companies include IMP Aerospace & Defence, CAE, Peraton Canada and GE Aviation.

The Saab-led team has been formed to provide a genuine ‘Made in Canada’ solution for the fighter capability project and help comply with the terms set out in the Canadian request for proposal.

Saab’s Gripen E multirole fighter aircraft is being offered as a replacement to the Royal Canadian Air Force’s existing CF-18 Hornet fighter jet.

The contract will involve the delivery of 88 combat jets. It is expected to be valued between C$15bn ($11.25bn) and C$19bn ($14.25bn).



Saab Aeronautics head and senior vice-president Jonas Hjelm said: “Over the past two years, Saab and the Swedish Government have been encouraged by Canada’s open and transparent competition to replace its fighter fleet.

“Today, we are delighted to announce the ‘Gripen for Canada Team’. We have assembled a dynamic roster of innovative leaders within Canada’s aerospace industry, across multiple regions to offer the best solution for Canada’s future fighter.

“Saab is committed to securing long-term relationships in Canada that will create a significant number of highly skilled, sustainable jobs for Canadians within domestic and international supply chains.”

As part of the Saab team, IMP Aerospace & Defence will provide production and support to the fleet of Canadian Gripen within the country.

CAE will focus on training and mission systems solutions for the aircraft.

The avionic and test equipment components along with its material management, repair, maintenance and overhaul will be provided by Peraton Canada.

Engines for the fighter jet will be provided and sustained by GE Aviation.