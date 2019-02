Saab has entered memorandums of understanding (MoUs) with three Indian aerospace manufacturers for Gripen fighter jet aerostructures.

The company noted that the agreements will expand its footprint and aerospace ecosystem in India.

Saab signed MoUs with CIM Tools and Sansera Engineering to expand the existing working relationships with the companies on commercial aerostructures to the Gripen fighter and other defence-related products in its portfolio.



Under the third MoU, the company will work with Dynamatic Technologies to explore the potential for joint opportunities in commercial and defence-related aerostructures, including Gripen.

Saab industrial partnerships vice-president Mats Palmberg said: “Saab’s aerostructures business unit has had a successful relationship with CIM Tools and Sansera for several years. Based on that experience, we see these two companies can add great value to our Gripen ‘Make in India’ offer.

“The MoU with Dynamatic adds the capabilities of complex airframe assembly to Saab’s ‘Make in India’ offer for Gripen.”

The French firm hopes the agreements will facilitate the creation of a local manufacturing system to develop and support Gripen fighters for the Indian Air Force.

Meanwhile, Reuters reported that Saab is planning to bid for an order from the IAF to provide the Gripen fighter. The company aims to supply 114 fighter jets, which includes 96 produced in India.

Other candidates for the order include Boeing, Lockheed Martin and Dassault Aviation. The total value of the deal is expected to be approximately $15bn.

The report stated the company partnered with India’s Adani Group to meet the condition of having a domestic partner to become eligible for the deal.