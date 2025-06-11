Saab’s Gripen E fighter jet flying with AI. Credit: Saab/Cision.

Swedish aerospace company Saab, in collaboration with German software company Helsing, has achieved a milestone by successfully conducting the initial trio of test flights that incorporated Centaur, Helsing’s AI agent, into a Gripen E fighter jet.

These test flights are part of Saab’s initiative titled ‘Project Beyond’. This accomplishment signifies a major step forward in integrating AI technology into combat aircraft. It also further demonstrates the Gripen E’s capacity for swift software upgrades while maintaining strict adherence to safety standards.

The first flight took place on 28 May, during which the Gripen E transferred operational control to the AI system.

The system autonomously executed intricate manoeuvres within a beyond visual range (BVR) combat scenario and provided cues for the pilot to engage targets.

Saab Aeronautics Business Area advanced programme head Peter Nilsson said: “This is an important achievement for Saab, demonstrating our qualitative edge in sophisticated technologies by making AI deliver in the air. The swift integration and successful flight testing of Helsing’s AI in a Gripen E exemplifies the accelerated capability gain you can get from our fighter. We are excited to continue developing and refining how this and other AI agents can be used, while once again showing how our fighters will outperform faster than the opponent can evolve.”

The Gripen E can conduct flights with the AI software fully integrated, without being confined to military test ranges or depending on experimental X-planes for flight trials, said Saab.

GlobalData Strategic Intelligence US Tariffs are shifting - will you react or anticipate? Don’t let policy changes catch you off guard. Stay proactive with real-time data and expert analysis. By GlobalData Learn more about Strategic Intelligence

“Within Project Beyond and other programmes, we utilise the power of software to rapidly explore and blur the lines between ‘now’ and the future; in software there are no generations, only speed,” added Nilsson.

During the third test flight performed on 3 June, Centaur’s performance was evaluated against an actual Gripen D aircraft in various dynamic BVR scenarios. This included real-time data integration using sensor information to track the opposing aircraft.

The tests also examined Centaur’s adaptability under different conditions such as altered starting distances, velocities, angles, and even with command and control (C2) data disabled to determine its resilience.

Following these flights, analysis of the collected data will be undertaken, and continuous training of the AI agent will occur to further refine its BVR engagement abilities. Additional flights are scheduled for later in 2025.

Fully sponsored by the Swedish Defence Material Administration (FMV), this project is an element of Sweden’s Concept programme for Future Fighter Systems.

In January 2024, the Brazilian Gripen E aircraft, represented by the FAB 4100, underwent a series of intensive tests at Anápolis to assess its infrared search and track (IRST) capabilities.

Sign up for our daily news round-up! Give your business an edge with our leading industry insights. Sign up