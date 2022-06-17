View all newsletters
June 17, 2022

Saab delivers final aft fuselage for T-7A trainer aircraft to Boeing

Saab will continue future aft fuselages production work at its production site in West Lafayette, Indiana.

T-7A
Saab delivered five aft fuselages to Boeing under the USAF’s T-7A Red Hawk trainer jet programme. Credit: Saab.

Saab has delivered the fifth and final fully installed aft fuselage for the US Air Force’s (USAF) T-7A Red Hawk advanced trainer jet to Boeing.

The fuselage was shipped from Saab’s factory in Linköping, Sweden, to Boeing’s production site in St Louis, Missouri, US.

Apart from five engineering and manufacturing development (EMD) parts, Saab has also supplied two test fuselages- one for static testing and one for fatigue testing under the T-7A programme.

The future production work related to T-7 aft fuselages will be carried out at Saab’s new production site in West Lafayette, Indiana. This work will be supported by Saab’s US and Swedish-based personnel.

Saab Business Area Aeronautics head Jonas Hjelm said: “Developed with an engineering approach based on digital models, the T-7 represents a revolutionary approach to developing aircraft.

“The T-7 demonstrates Saab’s forward-thinking approach to international growth and underpins our position as a world-class aircraft company and unique business partner.”

Following the latest delivery, Boeing joined together the forward and rear, or aft fuselages, in a 30-minute process.

This is followed by assembling the aircraft’s wings, fins and tail to complete the T-7A for use in the EMD flight test programme.

Saab delivered the first T-7A aft fuselage to Boeing in April 2021.

The USAF’s T-7A Red Hawk is an advanced pilot training system, designed to train future fighter pilots.

Under a $9.2bn contract, Boeing will deliver 351 T-7A advanced trainers, 46 simulators and associated support systems to USAF

The first T-7A Red Hawk test aircraft was unveiled in April this year.

