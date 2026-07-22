Officials at the signing of the agreement. Credit: Saab.

Saab and Embraer have entered into a Heads of Agreement (HoA) that sets out a framework for the potential production of 20 extra Gripen fighter jets at the latter’s Gavião Peixoto facility in São Paulo state, Brazil.

Under the agreement, Embraer would assume responsibility for the assembly of the additional aircraft, supplementing Saab’s current final assembly line for the Gripen.

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Saab said that the HoA is intended to boost global delivery capacity for the aircraft and provide flexibility to meet evolving requirements from its customers.

Both parties plan to close the corresponding agreement in 2026.

The agreement comes after a recent indication by the Brazilian Government of a potential order for 20 more Gripen E and F fighter jets from Saab.

Saab president and CEO Micael Johansson said: “The partnership between Saab and Embraer reinforces our long-term commitment to Latin America.

“Together, we are strengthening our capabilities, securing additional capacity for future business opportunities, and taking a forward-leaning approach to supporting the evolving needs of our customers across the region.”

The latest agreement marks a further step in the decade-long industrial partnership between the Swedish and Brazilian firms.

By enhancing local assembly in Brazil, the partnership aims to offer greater flexibility for meeting customer needs worldwide.

As part of their cooperation on the Gripen programme for the Brazilian Air Force (FAB), Brazilian engineers, pilots, and technicians have received training in Sweden, facilitating skills development and technology transfer between the two companies.

In March this year, Embraer also unveiled the first supersonic fighter manufactured in Brazil at the Gavião Peixoto site, where production of the Gripen E for the FAB is already under way as part of an existing contract.

Embraer’s Gavião Peixoto facility plays a central role in the project, drawing on its advanced manufacturing capabilities, and production capacity.

The site brings together domestic and international suppliers, supporting increased industrial output within the aerospace sector.