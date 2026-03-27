President Lula, Saab CEO Micael Johansson, and others during the presentation. Credit: Saab.

The first supersonic fighter aircraft manufactured in Brazil was presented on 25 March at Embraer’s facility in Gavião Peixoto, São Paulo State, in a ceremony attended by Saab, Embraer, and the Brazilian Air Force (FAB).

The event was attended by high-ranking officials including Brazil President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, Sweden’s Ambassador to Brazil Karin Wallensten and executives from both the companies.

Discover B2B Marketing That Performs Combine business intelligence and editorial excellence to reach engaged professionals across 36 leading media platforms. Find out more

Embraer produced Gripen E fighter jets at its Gavião Peixoto industrial site as part of a contract with the FAB.

The site, which opened in 2023, is set to produce 15 Gripen E fighters for the FAB under the current agreement.

Production process at Gavião incorporates both local and international supply chains, including aerostructures manufactured by Saab in São Bernardo do Campo.

Prior to delivery to the FAB, each aircraft undergoes functional testing and production flight tests.

On completion of these assessments, the new aircraft will join ten other Gripen jets already delivered to the First Defense Group (1st GDA) at Anápolis Air Force Base.

Saab president and CEO Micael Johansson said: “The delivery of the first Gripen produced in Brazil represents far more than the completion of an aircraft; it symbolises the strength of a partnership built on trust, long term vision, and true cooperation.

“We are extremely proud of what we have achieved side by side with our Brazilian partners. Saab remains fully committed to expanding and deepening our presence in Brazil, strengthening the country industrially and technologically, and as an export hub to the world.”

The contract signed with Brazil’s government in 2014 covers the development and manufacture of 36 Gripen fighters including 28 single-seat Gripen E models and eight twin-seat Gripen F variants.

Deliveries commenced in 2020, and 11 aircraft have been handed over so far.

Since February this year, the fighter has participated in Quick Reaction Alert operations from Anápolis Air Force Base to secure airspace over the federal government district.

Gripen E is designed for various military roles including air defence, reconnaissance, and strike operations. Its systems integrate avionics, weapons, sensors, and mission components for operational performance in complex environments.

The platform’s network-centric features support coordinated decision making through sensor fusion and information sharing across tactical units.

In December last year, the FAB conducted its first live firings of the Meteor Beyond Visual Range Air-to-Air Missile from Gripen E fighters.