(Left to Right): CAE President and CEO Matthew Bromberg and Micael Johansson. Credit: CAE Inc.

Saab and Canadian training company CAE have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to collaborate on advanced training, simulation, and mission support for the Gripen fighter aircraft in Canada.

The agreement is dependent on Canada selecting the Gripen for its future fighter programme.

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If Gripen is chosen, CAE would lead the creation of a training ecosystem for Canadian Gripen pilots and technicians. Plans include advanced flight simulation, technical training, and sustainment services.

Saab and CAE will also explore joint research and development for next-generation mission systems and training technologies, with the potential to extend their partnership to Gripen-related projects internationally.

Saab president and CEO Micael Johansson said: “Through this partnership with CAE, we would establish a world-class training and mission support capability in Canada, creating highly skilled jobs while ensuring critical knowledge, expertise, and operational data remain in Canadian hands.”

The MoU announcement comes as Saab posted strong financial results for the second quarter of 2026.

Order bookings reached Skr68.4bn ($7bn), compared to Skr28.4bn in the same period last year, mostly due to a Skr47bn submarine order from Poland.

Sales climbed to Skr25.5bn, reflecting organic sales growth of 29.8%.

The company’s earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) rose to Skr3.8bn, with EBIT up 41% year-on-year to Skr2.8bn.

Net income increased to Skr2.17bn from Skr1.54bn a year earlier.

Johansson said: “We delivered a strong second quarter with increased order bookings, high organic sales growth and a strengthened operating margin. Demand for our product offering remains high as customers invest in both immediate and long-term needs.

“With continued capacity expansion, high delivery volumes and focus on technological innovation, we are well positioned to meet market demand.”

In addition, Saab restructured its operations in the second quarter, creating a new Naval business area to address evolving customer requirements.