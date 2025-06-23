Bombardier president and CEO Eric Martel and Saab president and CEO Micael Johansson at the Paris Air Show 2025. Credit: Bombardier.

Swedish aerospace entity Saab has ordered two Bombardier Global 6500 aircraft from Bombardier Defense.

The aircraft is designed to achieve enhanced performance with a maximum operating speed of Mach 0.90 and a range that extends up to 6,600 nautical miles.

Aircraft such as the Global 6500 offer improvements over older airborne sensor platforms in terms of speed, endurance, and operational ceiling, providing strategic advantages to government and military operators.

Bombardier Defense has more than 500 dedicated mission aircraft that have collectively amassed in excess of three million hours of operational flight.

The Challenger and Global series from Bombardier serve as optimal platforms for a variety of tasks including critical humanitarian aid, VIP transport, maritime surveillance, search and rescue operations, among others.

The company offers solutions that encompass the entire process from design and construction to testing and certification.

Additionally, it offers engineering support tailored to the unique requirements of each mission.

Bombardier president and chief executive officer Eric Martel said: “Through Bombardier Defense, the Global 6500 aircraft is the go-to strategic asset for governments around the world looking to modernize and strengthen their defense capabilities.

“Bombardier Global aircraft are ideally suited for the most demanding missions, with proven flexibility, reliability, power generation, range and ability to operate at high altitudes.”

This firm order follows a joint declaration of intent signed by France’s defence procurement agency, Direction générale de l’armement (DGA) and Saab to procure the GlobalEye early warning and control (AEW&C) aircraft system.

GlobalEye is built on Bombardier Global 6000/6500 series business jets.

