Rostec State Corporation company Russian Helicopters Holding is to open a maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) centre for the Egyptian Air Force’s Mi-8/17 helicopters.

Set to be certified next year, the MRO centre has been established at the facilities of Helwan Factory for Developed Industries (HFDI) in Helwan, Egypt.

Rostec international cooperation and regional policy director Viktor Kladov said: “Certification of the helicopter service centre in Egypt opens up new opportunities for expanding cooperation with local partners.”



The Russian firm has plans to initially carry out MRO of the Egyptian Air Force’s Mi-8T and Mi-17-1V helicopters at the new centre.

In future, the company will explore servicing the Mi-17V-5 military transport helicopter.

Installation of necessary MRO related equipment at HFDI was performed by the company over 2015-18.

In addition, Russian Helicopters has offered training to personnel at the Aviation Training Center of Novosibirsk Aircraft Repair Plant.

“Certification of the helicopter service centre in Egypt opens up new opportunities for expanding cooperation with local partners.”

The new MRO centre has already received readiness status from Mil Moscow Helicopter Plant to provide maintenance and overhaul services.

Russian Helicopters after-sales support deputy director general Igor Chechikov said: “One of the key objectives of JSC ‘Russian Helicopters’ is to organise a system of after-sales support providing first-class service throughout the complete lifecycle of Russian-made rotorcraft. The holding intends to continue expanding its global network of authorised service centres.

“Over the past three years, in cooperation with our partners from HFDI we have performed a tremendous job establishing the MRO centre for Russian-made rotorcraft at the factory’s facilities.

“The Egyptian side is already in process of performing a pilot Mi-8T and Mi-17-1V overhaul upon the results of which we plan to proceed with certification of the centre.”

Produced by Russian Helicopters’ Mil Moscow Helicopter Plant, Mi-8/17 helicopters are designed to transport service personnel. These aircraft also carry cargo and armament, as well as conduct patrol or search-and-rescue operations, medevac and humanitarian missions.