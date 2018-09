The Russian Defence Ministry is set to receive two modernised and upgraded Beriev A-50U airborne early warning and control (AWACS) aircraft this year.

The delivery was announced during an offsite meeting chaired by Russian deputy defence minister A Krivoruchko at the Taganrog Aviation Scientific-Technical Complex in southwestern Russia.

Krivoruchko discussed the project at the meeting, which will see the Russian Air Force’s existing A-50 aircraft model being upgraded to A-50U variant.



“In the future, we will continue modernisation of all systems in service with the troops.”

Krivoruchko said: “Modernisation is currently underway. We are going to receive another two aircraft this year.

Krivoruchko also discussed state trials of the A-100winged radar and upgrade projects for the Tu-95MS strategic bombers and the Tu-142 ASW aircraft.

The A-50 aircraft was developed and manufactured by the Beriev Aircraft Research and Engineering Complex Joint Stock Company.

Developed from the llyushin IL-76MD military transport aircraft, the A-50 aircraft is available in A-50M, A-50U, A-50I and A-50E/I variants.

The first A-50U AWACS aircraft was delivered to the Russian Armed Forces in 2011. The aircraft are designed to detect, track and identify large-size ground and naval targets.