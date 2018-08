The Russian military has successfully conducted the launch of an anti-ballistic test missile at the Sary-Shagan test ground in the Republic of Kazakhstan.

The combat team from the Russian Aerospace Forces’ Air Defence and Missile Defence Forces unit carried out the flight test using the new interceptor missile with an aim to upgrade the country’s missile defence system.

In a statement, the Russian Defense Ministry was quoted by TASS as saying: “At the test site of Sary-Shagan (Republic of Kazakhstan), a unit of the air and missile defense of the aerospace forces has conducted another test launch of a new missile interceptor for Russia’s missile defence system.”



“The new anti-missile defence system has been specifically designed with the capability to repel aerospace weapons attacks, in addition to alerting operators of missile attacks.”

According to the Russian Aerospace Forces air and missile defence deputy commander colonel Andrey Prikhodko, the series of tests carried out have demonstrated the reliability of the anti-ballistic missile system.

Furthermore, the test launch accomplished its determined task after the missile could successfully engage the simulated target.

Prikhodko was quoted as saying: “After a series of trials, it was confirmed that the interceptor missile’s specifications correspond to its design parameters; it successfully performed its task and hit the simulated target with the specified precision.”

In April, the Russian Defense Ministry confirmed that an advanced anti-ballistic missile was successfully tested in Kazakhstan, reported Sputnik News.

The missile system was reportedly designed by the country to safeguard Moscow against threats from air and space attacks.