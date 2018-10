The Russian Defence Ministry is set to receive 22 units of the NK-32 turbofan jet engines to power the upgraded Tu-160 supersonic bombers used by the Russian Aerospace Forces.

The second series of the engines will be delivered under the contract signed between the ministry and local company PJSC Kuznetsov (Samara).

Under the deal, the Russian Defence Ministry will receive a preproduction batch of the NK-32s that are due to be manufactured at the enterprise by late this year.



Currently, the preproduction series engines are undergoing bench tests under the control of the military representative office of the country.

The bench tests are being conducted to validate the enterprise’s readiness to proceed with line production of the series.

“Recommencement of the second NK-32 production series offers enhanced prospects for maintaining the Tu-160 combatant aircraft fleet at an increased level of serviceability.”

With the completion of the tests, a number of the NK-32 jet engines would be ready for delivery to the Russian Air Force.

The lifespan of the new NK-32 turbofan engines is estimated to run for ‘dozens of years’.

The Tu-160 supersonic strategic bomber is produced by the Tupolev aircraft research and engineering complex joint stock company of Moscow and the Kazan-Gorbunov Aircraft Production Association.

The aircraft completed its maiden flight in December 1981 and entered into service with the Russian Air Force in April 1987.