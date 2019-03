RUAG MRO International has been selected to continue to serve as the authorised service centre for the Pilatus PC-12 aircraft.

The company reached an agreement with Pilatus Aircraft for the renewal of its status as the authorised service centre.

The renewal will allow RUAG to continue providing the full range of maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) services for the aircraft at its site at Geneva-Meyrin, Switzerland, including Aircraft on Ground (AOG) support.



RUAG is specialised in delivering support to aircraft and helicopters throughout their lifecycle. The company secured the Pilatus PC-12 type rating status for the first time in 2008.

RUAG MRO International Geneva site general manager Pio Ming said: “Our Pilatus PC-12 team is highly specialised and knows the aircraft inside and out.

“The PC-12 team at the RUAG site is responsible for managing an average of 150 aircraft maintenance and support events each year.”

“Over the years, Pilatus PC-12 customers have come to understand that this expertise translates into the prompt and reliable resolution of routine maintenance events and optimised downtimes, all of which means improved aircraft availability and more time in the air.”

Services performed at the site include line, base and heavy maintenance checks and AOG events.

RUAG accommodates multi-service visits that support solutions such as component and subsystem MRO, avionics upgrades, in-flight entertainment system (IFE) and connectivity integration, as well as cabin modifications.

RUAG MRO International Business Jets, Dornier 228 and Military Aviation senior vice-president Volker Wallrodt said: “Our Pilatus technical teams work hard to earn the confidence of our PC-12 customers and to ensure their repeat business. We are pleased to have Pilatus renew their trust in our capabilities and recognise this performance.”