The Royal Thai Air Force (RTAF) has awarded a contract to Saab to upgrade and further enhance the national air command and control system (ACCS).

ACCS, which is based on Saab’s 9AIR C4I tactical air operations command and control system, has been in service with the RTAF since 2010.

The system forms a major part of the country’s network-centric air defence capability.



Other key components in Thailand’s air defence capability include Saab’s Gripen fighter, Erieye airborne early warning system and tactical data links.

The order was awarded after Saab’s upgrade proposal was put through a comprehensive evaluation process.

Saab surveillance business area senior vice-president and head Anders Carp said: “This order demonstrates the competiveness of the 9AIR C4I product. Our advanced air command and control system provides the Royal Thai Air Force with a vital part of its air defence system.”

As part of the upgrade order, the company will add new hardware and software in order to sustain, enhance and expand ACCS’s capabilities for future operations.

The company will perform upgrade work in Järfälla, Sweden, with the contract set to run until 2020.

9AIR C4I is designed to offer situational awareness and complete control of weapons, sensors and communications.

It offers software connectivity and interoperability, allowing seamless integration of any third-party module.

Furthermore, the 9AIR C4I can plan and task all air operations while also allowing information to flow between all systems and assets.