RSAF takes delivery of new Boeing CH-47F Chinook helicopters

A CH-47F Chinook helicopter during a training flight. Credit: Staff Sgt Nathan Hoskins.

The Republic of Singapore Air Force has confirmed that it began receiving its new Boeing CH-47F Chinook advanced multi-mission heavy-lift helicopters.

These helicopters being delivered to the RSAF will progressively replace the service’s older Chinooks that have been in operation since 1994.

The initial CH-47Fs are being deployed to the RSAF Helicopter Detachment in Oakey, Australia.

According to media reports, ten of the RSAF’s 16 new CH-47Fs will be deployed in Oakey.

It will enable the RSAF to make use of the large airspace and terrain in the region to undergo training under realistic conditions.



The opportunity for the RSAF to train in Australia showcases the longstanding defence relationship with Australia.

The CH-47F features a fully integrated, digital cockpit management system. It is also equipped with advanced capabilities that enable efficient cargo handling.

The advanced helicopter’s features are combined with capabilities such as an enhanced self-protection suite and a satellite communication (SATCOM) system.

These features will enable the helicopter to better meet the SAF’s lift requirements.

Once operational, the CH-47F helicopters will complement the RSAF’s fleet of helicopters to provide the RSAF with a robust ‘heli-lift capability’.

This capability will be used for a wide range of operations, including search and rescue (SAR), aeromedical evacuation (AME) and humanitarian assistance and disaster relief (HADR).

In April 2020, Boeing delivered the first CH-47F Chinook with an upgraded cockpit to the Royal Netherlands Air Force (RNLAF).

The RSAF took delivery of its first H225M Medium Lift Helicopters in late March.