RSAF deploys airmen and fighter jets to Andersen Air Force Base

Republic of Singapore air force airmen assigned to the 807 Squadron perform post-flight maintenance on a RSAF F-15SG during a deployment at Andersen AFB. Credit: U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Michael S. Murphy.

The Republic of Singapore Air Force (RSAF) has deployed airmen, F-16 Fighting Falcons, a G550 Airborne Early Warning (AEW) aircraft and F-15SG fighter jets to Andersen Air Force Base (AFB) in the US territory of Guam.

The fighter training detachment was deployed on 24 May.

According to the US Air Force (USAF), the latest training opportunity in Guam reflects the long-standing bilateral defence relationship between the US and Singapore.

This deployment provides training for aircrew and maintenance work force to improve interoperability and expand regional partnerships.

USAF 36th Wing commander Brigadier general Jeremy T Sloane said: “We welcome the RSAF deployment and the opportunity to further enhance cooperation and bolster our respective capabilities together.



“The US-Singapore bond is grounded in a history of common interests and shared perspectives.”

In December 2019, the RSAF established a fighter training detachment in Guam under an agreement inked by Singapore and the US, in a sign of deepening defence ties between the two countries.

Sloane added: “Participating in bilateral training events with our Pacific partners reinforces the US commitment to the Indo-Pacific region and enhances our combined strengths.

“These exercises also reaffirm our ability to receive multinational forces and hone professional competencies from the forward edge of the Indo-Pacific.”

In July 2019, the RSAF completed its training deployment to Andersen AFB. It had deployed six F-16 fighters, one G550 Airborne Early Warning aircraft and some 150 personnel.

The RSAF also operates at other USAF bases.

The 425 Fighter Squadron (FS) flies F-16s out of Luke AFB in Arizona and the 428 FS flies F-15SGs from Mountain Home AFB in Idaho.

Furthermore, RSAF operates AH-64D helicopters from Silverbell Army Heliport in Marana, Arizona.